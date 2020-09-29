LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Shares Gap Down to $2.06

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.06, but opened at $1.82. LAIX shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 2,552 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised LAIX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut LAIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th.

Get LAIX alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.14.

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc LAIX Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for LAIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.