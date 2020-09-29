Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lancaster Colony presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.00.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $183.02 on Friday. Lancaster Colony has a fifty-two week low of $114.55 and a fifty-two week high of $184.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.39.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.37. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LANC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 95.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth $108,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the first quarter worth $110,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 79.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the first quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

