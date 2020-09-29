Lanxess AG (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Short Interest Down 30.1% in September

Lanxess AG (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the August 31st total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 155.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNXSF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lanxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Lanxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

LNXSF stock remained flat at $$58.02 during trading on Tuesday. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853. Lanxess has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $71.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.40.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

