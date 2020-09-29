Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.24. Laureate Education reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 192.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Laureate Education.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.92). Laureate Education had a positive return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $791.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

LAUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

LAUR stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.87. The company had a trading volume of 25,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,663. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87. Laureate Education has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 5.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,721,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,627,000 after buying an additional 882,298 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 7,115,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,397 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 5,189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,166,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,516,000 after purchasing an additional 109,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,687,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,747,000 after purchasing an additional 565,749 shares in the last quarter. 54.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

