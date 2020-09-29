Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) Short Interest Up 82.7% in September

Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,600 shares, a growth of 82.7% from the August 31st total of 181,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of LAZY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.06. 58,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,004. The company has a market cap of $115.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.37 and a beta of 1.86. Lazydays has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.21). Lazydays had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $213.96 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lazydays stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,442 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.82% of Lazydays worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LAZY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lazydays from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lazydays from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lazydays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping for RV owners.

