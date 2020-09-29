Leading Edge Materials Corp (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Leading Edge Materials Corp (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the August 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LEMIF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.15. 219,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,014. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10. Leading Edge Materials has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.25.

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for graphite, lithium, rare earth elements, and cobalt. The company's flagship project is the Woxna project that comprises 4 exploitation mining concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg with an area totaling 146.71 hectares located near the town of Edsbyn, Sweden.

