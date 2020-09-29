Leading Edge Materials (CVE:LEM) Shares Gap Down to $0.21

Leading Edge Materials Corp (CVE:LEM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.19. Leading Edge Materials shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $15.91 million and a P/E ratio of -2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Leading Edge Materials Company Profile (CVE:LEM)

Leading Edge Materials Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for graphite, lithium, rare earth elements, and cobalt. The company's flagship project is the Woxna project that comprises 4 exploitation mining concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg with an area totaling 146.71 hectares located near the town of Edsbyn, Sweden.

