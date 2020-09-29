Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.46.

Several analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Leidos by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 530,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Leidos by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 2.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter worth about $2,961,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Leidos by 16.4% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. Leidos has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.55.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Leidos will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

