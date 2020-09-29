LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is an online consumer finance platform for educated young adults primarily in China. The Company provide technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is based in China. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LX. ValuEngine raised shares of LexinFintech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of LexinFintech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LexinFintech has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:LX opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. LexinFintech has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.24.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. LexinFintech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 24.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

