Lifull (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lifull (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIFULL Co., Ltd. offers real estate information services. The company provides services for domestic real estate companies. LIFULL Co., Ltd., formerly known as Next Co Ltd Tok, is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Lifull alerts:

Shares of NXCLF opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $737.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Lifull has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $6.86.

Lifull (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.07 million. Lifull had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lifull will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lifull Company Profile

LIFULL Co, Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. The company offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Rumah, a real estate and housing information Website for Indonesia; LIFULL Concierge, a Real estate agency service for Japanese employees re-assigned to Jakarta; Trovit, an aggregation Website; and Mitula, a site which offers information in real estate and housing, used cars, recruitment, and fashion.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lifull (NXCLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lifull Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifull and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.