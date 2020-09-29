Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LGND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.00.

Shares of LGND opened at $95.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.38, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 29.51 and a quick ratio of 29.38. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $57.24 and a one year high of $127.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.45.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.96 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $815,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,543,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

