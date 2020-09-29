Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Update

Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a growth of 82.4% from the August 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Limbach news, major shareholder Financial Services In Kingsway sold 113,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $597,927.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael M. Mccann purchased 4,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $33,204.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,507.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 39,062 shares of company stock worth $275,611 and have sold 301,196 shares worth $1,768,882. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Limbach stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,361 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.50% of Limbach as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Limbach stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.17 million, a PE ratio of 178.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Limbach has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $9.59.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $135.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 0.09%. Analysts expect that Limbach will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LMB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Limbach from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

