Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.33.

LIND stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $18.34. The company has a market cap of $455.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of ($0.27) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 31.22% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith bought 214,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $2,379,518.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 272,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,932.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 4,923,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,530,000 after buying an additional 1,355,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,790,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 134,071 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,114,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 48,264 shares in the last quarter. 50.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

