Lingo Media (CVE:LM) Shares Gap Up to $0.08

Lingo Media Co. (CVE:LM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.08, but opened at $0.10. Lingo Media shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 84,000 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and a PE ratio of 3.64.

Lingo Media (CVE:LM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.98 million for the quarter.

Lingo Media Corporation develops, markets, and supports a suite of English language learning solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Print-based English Language Learning and Online English Language Learning. The Print-based English Language Learning segment publishes print-based English language learning textbook programs.

