Lisk Machine Learning (LML) Achieves Market Capitalization of $221,787.97

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last week, Lisk Machine Learning has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lisk Machine Learning has a market cap of $221,787.97 and approximately $167.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk Machine Learning token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including BitBay and Cryptopia.

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official website for Lisk Machine Learning is www.gny.io/lisk

Lisk Machine Learning can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk Machine Learning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

