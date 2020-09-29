Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.40.

LFUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In other Littelfuse news, Director Cary T. Fu sold 1,350 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.10, for a total value of $257,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,435.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 4,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $752,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 339,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,822,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,373 shares of company stock worth $5,092,696. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 125.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the second quarter worth about $260,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Littelfuse by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,926,000 after purchasing an additional 21,610 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 15.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Littelfuse by 22.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $177.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,845. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.13. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $103.63 and a 1 year high of $196.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.34. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $307.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.