Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Livexlive Media from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $5.75 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.18.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVX opened at $2.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. Livexlive Media has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $4.89.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 million. Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 1,178.80% and a negative net margin of 89.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Livexlive Media will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Livexlive Media news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $31,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,450,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,402.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 10,000 shares of Livexlive Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,384,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,429.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 71,651 shares of company stock valued at $193,473. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Livexlive Media during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Livexlive Media during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Livexlive Media during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Livexlive Media by 1,532.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Livexlive Media during the second quarter valued at $86,000. 32.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

