Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.93.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $74.98 on Friday. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.67.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $791.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.14 million. Research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8697 per share. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 120,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $8,881,046.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

