Loncar China Biopharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Loncar China Biopharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CHNA opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. Loncar China Biopharma ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average is $28.25.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Loncar China Biopharma ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncar China Biopharma ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.