Loop Capital Increases Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Price Target to $25.00

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Michaels Companies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Michaels Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Michaels Companies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Michaels Companies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Michaels Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.72.

NASDAQ:MIK opened at $9.58 on Friday. Michaels Companies has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.38. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Michaels Companies will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the second quarter worth $825,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 5.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,701,000 after purchasing an additional 94,920 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 309.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 250,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 189,256 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 26.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the period.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

