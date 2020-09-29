Loop Capital Increases Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Price Target to $25.00

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Michaels Companies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Michaels Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Michaels Companies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Michaels Companies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Michaels Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.72.
NASDAQ:MIK opened at $9.58 on Friday. Michaels Companies has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the second quarter worth $825,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 5.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,701,000 after purchasing an additional 94,920 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 309.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 250,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 189,256 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 26.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the period.
About Michaels Companies
The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.
