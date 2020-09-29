Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI) Plans GBX 15 Dividend

Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LWI stock opened at GBX 915 ($11.96) on Tuesday. Lowland Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 696 ($9.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,489.65 ($19.46). The stock has a market capitalization of $247.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 933.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 969.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12.
Lowland Investment Company Profile
Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for Lowland Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowland Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.