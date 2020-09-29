Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI) Plans GBX 15 Dividend

Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LWI stock opened at GBX 915 ($11.96) on Tuesday. Lowland Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 696 ($9.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,489.65 ($19.46). The stock has a market capitalization of $247.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 933.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 969.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12.

Get Lowland Investment alerts:

Lowland Investment Company Profile

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Lowland Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowland Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.