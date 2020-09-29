LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.45.

LPLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LPL Financial from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on LPL Financial from $111.00 to $118.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.68. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $99.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.11. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 54.13% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 1,956 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $167,101.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,189,328.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 400 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $34,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,681 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,577 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in LPL Financial by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

