Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Receives $10.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.38.
A number of analysts have recently commented on LUMN shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,599,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,731,000 after buying an additional 1,237,234 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 136.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,712,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,146,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,735,000 after acquiring an additional 127,508 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 33.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,998,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,606,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,046,000 after acquiring an additional 266,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.
Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.
About Lumen Technologies
CenturyLink, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.
Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?
Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.