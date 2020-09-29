MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) will report $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. MACOM Technology Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3,700%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $137.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

MTSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Benchmark started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.10. 5,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -35.52 and a beta of 2.29. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.74.

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $35,512.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $210,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,924.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,709 shares of company stock valued at $773,651 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,997,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after buying an additional 42,911 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

