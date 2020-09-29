Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU) Short Interest Update

Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the August 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MGU stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.23. 5,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,453. Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $27.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000.

About Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

