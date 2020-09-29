Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) and Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Head to Head Review

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) and Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and Walt Disney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Sports -11.57% -4.21% -2.36% Walt Disney -1.58% 6.58% 3.04%

70.2% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Walt Disney shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Walt Disney shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and Walt Disney’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Sports $603.32 million 6.02 -$182.39 million ($4.86) -31.14 Walt Disney $69.57 billion 3.22 $11.05 billion $5.77 21.51

Walt Disney has higher revenue and earnings than Madison Square Garden Sports. Madison Square Garden Sports is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Walt Disney, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Madison Square Garden Sports has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Walt Disney has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Madison Square Garden Sports and Walt Disney, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Sports 0 0 0 0 N/A Walt Disney 1 10 17 0 2.57

Walt Disney has a consensus price target of $131.15, indicating a potential upside of 5.66%. Given Walt Disney’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Walt Disney is more favorable than Madison Square Garden Sports.

Summary

Walt Disney beats Madison Square Garden Sports on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, New York, and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, California. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company. The company was founded in 1879 and is based in New York, New York.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses. It also produces original live-action and animated television programming to first-run syndication and television markets; and subscription video-on-demand services and in home entertainment formats, as well as operates ESPN+, a direct-to-consumer streaming service providing multi-sports content. Its Parks and Resorts segment owns and operates the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and the Disneyland Resort in California. This segment also operates Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii, Disney Vacation Club, Disneyland Paris, Disney Cruise Line, and Adventures by Disney; and manages Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and Shanghai Disney Resort, as well as licenses its intellectual property to a third party for the operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan. The company's Studio Entertainment segment produces and acquires live-action and animated motion pictures for distribution in the theatrical, home entertainment, and television markets primarily under the Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Touchstone banners. This segment also produces stage plays and musical recordings; licenses and produces live entertainment events; and provides visual and audio effects, and other post-production services. Its Consumer Products & Interactive Media segment licenses its trade names, characters, and visual and literary properties; develops and publishes mobile games, books, magazines, and comic books; distributes branded merchandise directly through retail, online, and wholesale businesses; offers Website management and design; and develops and distributes online video content. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.

