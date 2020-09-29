Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.38.

MBUU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th.

In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 16,889 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $914,201.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at about $758,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 28.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,044,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,869,000 after purchasing an additional 453,036 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 221.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,657,000 after purchasing an additional 326,771 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 160.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 455,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,121,000 after purchasing an additional 281,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 704.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 284,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after purchasing an additional 249,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.27. 3,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,834. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

