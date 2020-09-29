Mamamancini’s Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Short Interest Down 37.5% in September

Mamamancini’s Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:MMMB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MMMB traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 84,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,687. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $56.31 million, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.30. Mamamancini’s has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64.

Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Mamamancini’s had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 410.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mamamancini’s will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mamamancini’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Mamamancini’s Company Profile

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef, turkey, chicken, and pork meatballs with sauce; meatloaf and Italian entrees; and meats and sauces. It sells its products through a commission broker network to supermarkets and mass-market retailers, and food distributors.

