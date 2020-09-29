MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.74 Million

Analysts forecast that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will report $15.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the lowest is $15.50 million. MannKind posted sales of $14.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year sales of $63.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.30 million to $64.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $82.36 million, with estimates ranging from $79.09 million to $88.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

MNKD stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.92. 80,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,734. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. MannKind has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $442.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth $3,084,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth $2,814,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth $571,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MannKind by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 917,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 204,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

