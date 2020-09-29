Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Down 58.1% in September

Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:BONXF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the August 31st total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BONXF opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80.

Separately, Pi Financial lowered their target price on Marathon Gold from $2.80 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th.

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold deposits. The Company's projects include the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Quebec, Canada.

