Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OQMGF traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.25. 23,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,882. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $2.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OQMGF shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Friday, August 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds interests in the Marban project, Garrison project, Simkar property, and various exploration properties in Ontario and Québec. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

