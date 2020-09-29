Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Shares of AOTVF stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.90. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.06.
About Marathon Gold
