Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Research Coverage Started at CIBC

CIBC started coverage on shares of Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.75 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. National Bank Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Laurentian reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.75 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marathon Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.38.

Shares of MGDPF opened at $1.74 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

