MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MKTX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $474.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $422.89.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $476.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 68.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $473.55 and a 200-day moving average of $463.57. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $561.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total value of $1,221,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,829.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,675,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $29,924,704. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 51.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 22.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at $100,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

