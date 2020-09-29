Martinrea International Inc (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Short Interest Update

Martinrea International Inc (OTCMKTS:MRETF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 71.7% from the August 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRETF. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Martinrea International from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Martinrea International from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. CIBC raised their price target on Martinrea International from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Martinrea International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martinrea International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

OTCMKTS:MRETF traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.27. 826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $11.19.

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.