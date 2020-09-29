Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $242.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.27% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Masimo continues to gain from its key Product segment, which witnessed solid growth in the quarter under review. The company’s non-invasive technology shipments also surged in the quarter. The recent launch of the Masimo SafetyNet, designed to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, buoys optimism. The outbreak has boosted demand for the company’s products among direct and OEM customers. The company recently saw a plethora of new product launches like Masimo Sleep and UniView: 60. Masimo exited the second quarter on a strong noteIts shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. However, contraction of both margins is a concern. Masimo’s Royalty and Other segment saw no contribution during the quarter. Further, the company faces fierce competition from MedTech bigwigs.”

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MASI. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.63.

MASI traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.34. 5,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,819. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.71, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.93. Masimo has a 1-year low of $140.16 and a 1-year high of $258.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. Masimo had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $293,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at about $9,166,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,607,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the second quarter worth about $1,784,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 161.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 627,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $143,029,000 after acquiring an additional 387,423 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

