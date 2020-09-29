Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives $113.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.79.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. ValuEngine downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Match Group from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 458,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $44,673,484.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 576,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,146,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $3,776,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 666,541 shares of company stock valued at $67,821,773 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth $157,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 502.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 23.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.71. 94,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,594,750. Match Group has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $123.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 472.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.22 and its 200-day moving average is $90.45.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $555.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.99%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

