Matrix AI Network Price Tops $0.0080 on Major Exchanges (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 23% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 29th. Matrix AI Network has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $126,438.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar. One Matrix AI Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, DDEX, IDEX and LBank.

Matrix AI Network Profile

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 tokens. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Gate.io, CoinEgg, HADAX, HitBTC, LBank, DDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

