MaxLinear Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 538 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 691% compared to the average volume of 68 put options.

Shares of NYSE:MXL traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,033. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.84. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.29 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 18.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MXL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on MaxLinear from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MaxLinear from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised MaxLinear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.10.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $744,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,164.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

