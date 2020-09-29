MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.64-5.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.615-5.615 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.53 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Argus began coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.55.

Shares of MKC opened at $195.18 on Tuesday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a twelve month low of $112.22 and a twelve month high of $211.07. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

In related news, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $453,025.00. Also, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total transaction of $1,512,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,839,657.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,908 shares of company stock worth $8,960,479. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

