Medical Facilities Corp (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Short Interest Update

Medical Facilities Corp (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, an increase of 72.5% from the August 31st total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 55.9 days.

OTCMKTS MFCSF traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,364. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94. Medical Facilities has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $6.31.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Medical Facilities from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.