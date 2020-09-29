Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Receives GBX 191 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 191 ($2.50).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 131 ($1.71) price target (down previously from GBX 145 ($1.89)) on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Charlotte Twyning purchased 3,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £4,445.28 ($5,808.55).

LON MRO traded up GBX 7.40 ($0.10) on Thursday, reaching GBX 117.95 ($1.54). The company had a trading volume of 11,895,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,115,671. Melrose Industries has a 52-week low of GBX 72 ($0.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 309.40 ($4.04). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 110.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 109.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.44.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX (0.70) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) by GBX (1.40) (($0.02)). On average, research analysts expect that Melrose Industries will post 1183.0000485 EPS for the current year.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

