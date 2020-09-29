Memetic / PepeCoin Trading Down 22.6% This Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $209,110.38 and approximately $190.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.59 or 0.00627201 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008418 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005847 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00029697 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $657.75 or 0.06103790 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000106 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000759 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.