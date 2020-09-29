Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.70.

Several research firms have commented on MERC. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Mercer International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 8.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 20,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 41,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

MERC stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,143. The stock has a market cap of $405.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $13.44.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently -325.00%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.