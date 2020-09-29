Methes Energies International Ltd (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Methes Energies International Ltd (OTCMKTS:MEIL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MEIL stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,955. Methes Energies International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

Methes Energies International Company Profile

Methes Energies International Ltd., a renewable energy company, produces and sells biodiesel fuel and biodiesel processing equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers Denami biodiesel processors. The company also produces glycerin and offer services related to the production of biodiesel, as well as purchases and sells feedstock.

