Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This is a positive change from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

TSE:MRU opened at C$64.26 on Tuesday. Metro has a one year low of C$49.03 and a one year high of C$64.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$58.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Metro will post 3.4500003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

