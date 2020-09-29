MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MCBS has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MetroCity Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

MetroCity Bankshares stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MetroCity Bankshares has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.34. The firm has a market cap of $336.59 million and a PE ratio of 8.19.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $21.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 825,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after buying an additional 39,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 51,060 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in MetroCity Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,012,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MetroCity Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

