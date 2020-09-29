Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,000 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the August 31st total of 262,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,680.0 days.

Shares of MTSAF stock remained flat at $$7.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. Metsä Board Oyj has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Metsä Board Oyj in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Metsä Board Oyj Company Profile

Metsä Board Oyj produces folding boxboard, food service boards and white kraftliners worldwide. The company offers lightweight paperboards for consumer goods, retail-ready, and food service applications, as well as market pulp products. It serves brand owners, retailers, converters, and merchants. The company was formerly known as M-real Corporation and changed its name to Metsä Board Oyj in March 2012.

