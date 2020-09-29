Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,000 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the August 31st total of 262,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,680.0 days.

Shares of MTSAF stock remained flat at $$7.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. Metsä Board Oyj has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Metsä Board Oyj in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Metsä Board Oyj produces folding boxboard, food service boards and white kraftliners worldwide. The company offers lightweight paperboards for consumer goods, retail-ready, and food service applications, as well as market pulp products. It serves brand owners, retailers, converters, and merchants. The company was formerly known as M-real Corporation and changed its name to Metsä Board Oyj in March 2012.

