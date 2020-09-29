MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 154.4% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 414,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 65,086 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 168,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 85,939 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth $790,000. 6.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

Shares of CMU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.22. 632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,499. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $4.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0185 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.