Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Micro Focus International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Micro Focus International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Micro Focus International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.38.

Micro Focus International stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. Micro Focus International has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Micro Focus International by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,409,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,379 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Micro Focus International by 470.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 328,991 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Micro Focus International by 850.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 363,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 325,087 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Micro Focus International by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 302,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Micro Focus International by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 288,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 179,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

About Micro Focus International

